Land Dispute: Reps Summon FCDA Executive Director

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has invited the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda to appear before it alongside the Director, Development Control, Galadima Muktar, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The invitation was consequent upon a petition by one Samuel Ajayi, a private citizen, who claimed that allowing the building of a particular house in the Guzape Cadastral zone of Abuja would rubbish all the planning that went into the making of the FCT.

The invited officials are therefore to explain why the development of a certain property, said to be objectionable, is allowed to go on despite glaring signs of distorting the building codes of the Federal Capital Territory. The house is said to be located in the Guzape Cadastral zone.

Reacting to the petition, Committee Chairman Mike Etaba directed that both the Executive Secretary of FCDA and Director of Development Control should urgently come and sort the matter out.

He said, “At this point, it is a complaint until we establish the facts therein. Every Nigerian’s voice must be heard, and all public officers must be made accountable. We shall ensure fair hearing for all the parties.”

Similarly, the Committee has summoned the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku to appear before it to explain the circumstances surrounding an abandoned contract for the construction of Okpai shoreline protection and landing jetty in Delta state.

This followed a petition by Lynpat Solicitors against Orbit Marine and Energy Services Ltd for abandoning the project.

“NDDC holds the key to this case, and the MD must come in person to clear the air. If he fails as he had done before, we’ll take further actions against them, “Etaba stated.

