Land Dispute: Police Declare Community Chief Wanted Over Death Of 3 In Asaba

The Delta State Police Com- mand has declared a prominent community leader, Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, wanted over his alleged role in the death of three youths in a land dispute in Asaba, the state capital. The command’s Spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba and made available to newsmen yesterday.

Edafe stated that the suspect was wanted in connection with the killing of three youths in Okwe Community, a suburb of Asaba on November 24.

“The Delta State Police Command has activated a full-scale manhunt for Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, the Owelle of Onicha-Olona Community and all members of his armed group. “Nkeeshe and his gang are responsible for the deadly attack that claimed the lives of three innocent youths on Nov. 24, near the ‘B’ Division, along the Asaba-Onitsha Ex- pressway,” Edafe added.

He stated that Nkeeshe allegedly led a group of vigilantes and suspected cult members, some disguised in army camouflage, to a parcel of land at Okwe Community on the expressway in a deliberate attempt to lay claim to the property.

The police image maker ex-plained that Nkeeshe and his group proceeded to enforce an unauthorised quit notice on the said land with- out a legitimate court order.

According to him, the suspect’s illegal operation encountered resistance, resulting in a violent confrontation as the armed group allegedly opened fire indiscriminately causing gunshot injuries to three youths.

Edafe added that the three injured youths where rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but were later confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

“In response to the criminal attack, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered the deployment of tactical teams, intelligence operatives to track, identify, and arrest all individuals involved.