Land Dispute: Family Petitions Tinubu Over Alleged FHA, Police Lawlessness

The Kuje Amuwo Chieftaincy Family has escalated a long-standing land dispute to the highest levels of government, petitioning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through his Chief of Staff.

The family alleged gross abuse of power, contempt of court, and unlawful actions by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over a contested parcel of land located on 6th and 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

In a petition signed by O.M. Osobase and Comrade Akpan S. Mark, the family accused the FHA officials of orchestrating illegal demolitions, ignoring court orders, and intimidating residents with the help of armed police detachments.

The disputed land was partially acquired by the Federal Government in 1976 for the FESTAC ’77 festival.

However, the Kuje Amuwo family maintained that a significant portion of the unused land legally reverted to their ownership.

They alleged that over the years, FHA officials and private individuals encroached on the land, selling plots illegally and disregarding their rightful claims.

The family highlights a recent ruling by the Lagos State High Court in September 2023, which issued a restraining order against further activities on the disputed land.

Despite this, the petition claims that FHA officials, led by Architect Akintola Olagbenro, continued with demolitions, often under the protection of armed police officers allegedly dispatched from the Inspector General of Police’s office.

The petition paints a grim picture of life on 6th and 7th Avenue, describing the widespread destruction of homes, farmland, and properties.

Residents reportedly endured sporadic gunfire and threats during the demolitions, actions the family describes as “terrorism” aimed at dispossessing them and their tenants.

The family asserted that the demolitions and intimidation tactics undermine Nigeria’s judiciary and violate the rule of law.

They also alleged that the FHA’s actions jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of innocent residents caught in the crossfire.

The Kuje Amuwo Chieftaincy Family, which called on President Tinubu to immediately halt demolitions on the disputed land, further asked the President to ensure compliance with court orders to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

The family also tasked President Tinubu to launch an independent investigation into the FHA’s actions and the alleged involvement of the NPF.

The chieftaincy family urged the President to hold accountable those responsible for the violations and restore justice to affected residents.

The family emphasized the importance of preserving the rule of law and respecting judicial processes to prevent further chaos and loss of public confidence in government institutions.

