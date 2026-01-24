Land Dispute: Edo Begins Reallocation Of 2,950 Plots To Affected Owners

The protracted land dispute involving residents of Oke-Oroma Community and the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki has been resolved, as the Edo State Government has commenced the process of returning lands to victims whose properties were demolished in 2022.

The Edo State Ministry of Lands and Housing has begun issuing allocation letters to eligible landowners, paving the way for the return of 2,950 plots of land to 1,550 verified beneficiaries in the community.

The development follows the approval granted by Governor Monday Okpebholo to restore the seized lands to their rightful owners.

Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hon. Yakubu Musa, disclosed this in Benin City while addressing journalists, stating that the intervention of the present administration has revived the hopes of those affected by the demolition exercise of September 21, 2022.