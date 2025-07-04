Land Dispute: Dilemma Of Landlords, Residents Of Alagbaka GRA Extension

In Ondo State Judiciary, two cases are common in the case list and they are chieftaincy and land disputes.

For instance, the dispute between Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Olugbenga Ojo and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladelusi has nothing to do with supremacy but the vast land along Ondo Road in the state capital.

Also, the dispute between monarchs in Akure North led by Oloba of Oba-Ile and the Deji of Akure, was as a result of control of lands. In some communities, there are two heads; one installed by the Deji of Akure and the other installed by Oloba of Oba-Ile.

Dispute

This has led to litigation in law courts. There are 10-year cases at the courts over the control of chieftaincy and lands. The various litigations over lands and the nefarious activities of land grabbers made the state government to inaugurate anti-land grabbing law.

The dispute between the landlords and Umelu-Elekumo community in Alagbaka Extension Government Reserved Area (GRA) has gone from the State High Court to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court, yet the litigation persists.

The landlords are up in arms against the winners of the case at the Supreme Court, the Umelu-Olokunjuwon family.

The declared winner of the case had wanted to reap the benefits of the litigations and wrote to the landlords and owners of land in the area to negotiate their continued stay in the land.

But the landlords said they were not joined in the suit and were not bind by the outcome of the cases. Some of the landlords and residents have been living in the disputed area for decades and are now asked to repurchase their lands or quit.

The landlords are now in dilemma over the status of their lands and properties. The crisis began when the Umelu-Olokunjuwon family, through their lawyer, Oluwanike Omotayo Esq., wanted to enforce the judgment of the apex court and asked the landlords to quit their properties or negotiate with the family their continued stay.

They cited the Supreme Court in their favour. But the landlords and residents, through their chairman, Mr Fred Ojo said the suit in Supreme Court has not been determined in finality.

They said the application to be joined in the suit being paraded by the land owners was still pending at the Supreme Court.

Landlords’ case

The landlords and owners kicked against the enforcement of the court order despite the pendency of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The landlords said the enforcement of the judgment of 2017 by the Olokunjuwon family was despite the order of an Akure High Court suspending the enforcement of the judgment pending the outcome of the decision of the Supreme Court.

They said the Supreme Court has fixed March 27, 2027, for the hearing of the application filed by Olusola Aladesuyi, Tunde Oyinloye, and Olusegun Adu-Peters for themselves and on behalf of the owners and landlords of Alagbaka GRA Extension, seeking to join the suit on the dispute over Olokunjuwon and Elekumo family land.

The landlords also said they have been granted an order by an Akure High Court to halt the implementation of the warrant of possession issued in January 2023 pending the determination of the case at the Supreme Court.

The landlords said Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye had granted a stay of execution and a warrant of possession to ensure that the hierarchy of the court system is not ridiculed or brought into public odium.

Despite the pendency of the suit at the apex court and order for stay of execution, the landlords said Olokunjuwon and Umelu families have written to them to regularise the ownership of the land on which they built their houses.

The Chairman of the Landlords Association, Ojo said the Olokunjuwon and Umelu families have also posted notices of demand on the houses of the landlords, including the private house of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding that they come to the families for the regularisation of their land ownership.

The landlords described the action of the Olokunjuwon family as harassment. They warned them against overreaching the likely outcome of the case at the apex court and committing contempt of court.

The Association, in a statement, argued that the matter involving landlords as interested parties against the families is still pending in the Supreme Court in SC/ CV/1151/2022 CA/AK/105A/2017 suit No. AK/173/2012.

The Landlord Association alleged that the signatory to the poster on various gates and houses, including that of Aiyedatiwa’s personal house, was signed by O.V. Omotayo.

The Association described pasting of posters demanding regularisation of land purchase as contempt of court and a criminal attempt to shortchange the judicial process.

Ojo said, “the stay of execution granted by the State High Court is in respect of the appeal at Supreme Court in SC/ CV/1151/2022, is still pending in the Supreme Court.

The stay of execution granted to the owners and residents by Justice Adebusoye is still subsisting until the determination of the Supreme Court case adjourned to March 2027.

It is a global judicial practice that once a matter is before a supreme court; no execution from a lower court can be carried out until the matter is disposed of”.

The Landlords Association advised landlords and house owners of the government reserved area that the matter had not been concluded in court and should go about their lawful duties.

Quit or pay

The Umelu community in its response described landlords and owners of properties in their community as trespassers.

Consequently, the leaders of the Olokunjuwon-Umelu, led by Prince Olusola Osore, Prince Adegboyega Olokunjuwon, and Thomas Ojo asked the landlords and property owners in the community to vacate the area or negotiate their continued stay on their family land.

The community insisted that the Supreme Court judgment, which struck out the motion for leave to appeal the judgment of the lower court delivered in 2017 on the land dispute, has rendered the position of the landlords untenable.

They said a unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju on behalf of a five-man panel of the apex court had dismissed the application by the appellant seeking the leave of the court to appeal against the judgment of the lower court in CA/AK/105/2017 delivered on the 9th of August 2022.

Following the decision of the Supreme Court, the family said the stay of execution granted by the lower court has been rendered invalid, and the landlords’ application to join the suit after the decision was made amounts to crying when the head is off.

A statement signed by Osore, Olokunjuwon, and Ojo said; “The attention of the adjudged land owning Olokunjuwon family of Umelu community, Alagbaka Extension, Akure has been drawn to a misleading and fallacious publication by some individuals who surreptitiously and clandestinely tagged themselves “Members of Landlords and Residents Associations” on Olokunjuwon family land, Alagbaka Extension, Akure.

‘‘It has become imperative to correct the misrepresentation that may be occasioned by the misleading publication to the effect that; by a well-considered judgment of the Ondo State High Court in Suit No: AK/173/2012 delivered on the 5th day of January 2017, the Olokunjuwon family of Umelu Community was adjudged the persons entitled to be granted Statutory Right of Occupancy in respect of the vast parcel of land measuring approximately 95.13 hectares known as Umelu Community, Alagbaka Extension Akure.

‘‘The Honourable court further directed the Olokunjuwon family to take immediate and exclusive possession of the vast parcel of land litigated upon, against any person whatsoever deriving titles from either the Ajayi Elekumo family, Michael Kerubu Olojido, Mikolad Ventures Limited, or any of their privies and assigns.”

The Umelu-Olokunjuwon family said; “The Judgment of the Ondo State High Court was unanimously and unequivocally affirmed by the Court of Appeal held at Akure in Appeal No: CA/ AK/105/2017 delivered on the 9th day of August 2022.

The attempt to appeal the judgment of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court in Appeal Number: SC/CV/241/2023 by the Judgment Debtor was dealt a blow on the 4″ April 2025;

‘‘As the five-man panel of the Apex court unanimously dismissed the said application for leave to appeal, the said application having been earlier refused by the Court of Appeal sometimes in January 2023, and stated that the judgment of the lower Court (Court of Appeal adjudging ownership of the vast parcel of land in favour of Olokunjuwon Family) is unassailable, hence an affirmation of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal in favour of the Olokunjuwon family.

“The purported members of the landlords and residents association who are the privies of the judgment debtors also attempted to appeal the judgment of the High court as interested parties which attempt was truncated in limine by the Court of Appeal in referring to their appeal as “dead on arrival” and time wasting as the fatal attraction and the consequential malady foist on them was their failure to follow the requirement of the law, leading to the ultimate death of their appeal.

‘‘The so-called members of landlords and residents’ association and their vendors having been declared trespassers by the court remain trespassers and like every other person under the sun, the members of the resident association and their vendors are bound by the decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No: SC/CV/241/2023.

“The subject matter and issue of ownership and possessory right of the Olokunjuwon family of Umelu community on the vast parcel of land has already been finally laid to rest by the Apex court on the 4th day of April 202.

‘‘The so-called members of the landlord and resident association should not insist on carrying oxygen around the coffin. More so, that the said Appeal Number:

SC/ CV/1151/2022 pending at the Supreme court, which is currently been used as a shield by these so called landlords and residents’ association does not relate to the issue and subject matter of ownership and possession of the land already adjourned in favour of the Olokunjuwon family of Umelu Community.

‘‘Against this background, members of the public are advised to discountenance and disregard the misleading publication of these trespassers who surreptitiously tagged themselves ‘Landlords and Residents Association” on Olokunjuwon family land, the Apex court having spoken, the said publication is nothing but an affront and an attempt to prevent the Olokunjuwon family from reaping the fruit of their judgment.

The trespassers on the land are advised to adhere to the notice given in their interest.’’

Postscript

The question agitating the minds of the people is what happens after the judicial pronouncement. Would the landlords wait until the verdict on joiner is determined by the Supreme Court or negotiate with the land owners?