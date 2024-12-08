Land Dispute: Delta Monarch Disowns Baseless Developers, Fabricated Claims

Share

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, has said all communal lands that were illegally sold to real estate developers would be recovered to be used for their original purposes.

The monarch is the younger brother of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Chairman of the World Trade Organisation.

The monarch told Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s Commission of Inquiry that the claim by one Chief Ezekiel Iloba, had deliberately clung to falsehood that Agidiahe Community had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and the office of the Governor, accusing him of Land speculation and grabbing.

The Traditional Leader (Okwabani) for the Community Support for Land Recovery, Chief Onyema Okafor, of Edo Ogwashi-Uku, who supported the position of the palace, said all illegal Real Estate Signage would be removed for farmers to take back their farmlands.

The Obi-in-Council Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, in Asaba yesterday maintained that Obi is the custodian, trustee, and overlord of all lands in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

He wondered why Chief Iloba, who previously submitted a written apology to the Obi, acknowledging his misconduct and paid traditional fines imposed for his inordinate ambition, turned around to tarnish the image of the monarch.

He reaffirmed confidence in the Panel of Inquiry but disowned Chief Iloba, whom he said presented “baseless and fabricated” testimony before the Governor’s Commission of Inquiry.

He said, “Chief Iloba’s lies were exposed during the commission’s proceedings, where he admitted to selling communal land. His fabrications are a futile attempt to justify his failure to deliver lands he illegally sold to real estate developers.”

He said if not that Obi Okonjo intervened severally and appeal for peace among aggrieved community members, Iloba’s activities would have resulted to killings and arson.

He said the action of the monarch was to safeguard the kingdom’s heritage and ensure justice for the downtrodden farmers of his kingdom, who only means of survival and income were oppressively denied them.

