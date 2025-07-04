Land Dispute: Court Adjourns Case Against Satguru Maharaj Ji

An Oyo State High Court Ibadan yesterday adjourned the hearing of a land dispute case involving I.A. COM Nigeria Ltd and Satguru Maharaj Ji till September 24.

This followed the nonavailability of some relevant documents from the the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The company had claimed that Maharaj Ji encroached on its land situated at Alaadorin Village along the LagosIbadan Expressway.

However, Maharaj Ji informed the court that he is the bona fide owner of the land. At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, the matter was stalled when lawyer for the plaintiff Johnson Fredrick pleaded with Justice Muraina Rasak for more time to file the company’s countermotion.