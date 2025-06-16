Land Dispute: Community Gives Quit Notice To Alagbaka GRA Landlords

Share

The Umelu Community in Government Reserved Area (GRA), of Alagbaka Extension of Akure, the Ondo State capital, has described landlords and owners of properties in their territory, including the personal house of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as trespassers.

Consequently, the leaders of the Olokunjuwon-Umelu community, led by Prince Olusola Osore, Prince Adegboyega Olokunjuwon, and Pastor Thomas Ojo, asked the landlords and property owners in the community to vacate the area or negotiate their continued stay on their family land.

Landlords and owners of land in the Government Reserved Area have kicked against the enforcement of the court order despite the pendency of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The landlords said the enforcement of the judgment of 2017 by the Olokunjuwon family was despite the order of an Akure High Court suspending the enforcement of the judgment pending the outcome of the decision of the Supreme Court.

However, the community insisted that the Supreme Court judgment, which struck out the motion for leave to appeal the judgment of the lower court delivered in 2017 on the land dispute, has rendered the position of the landlords untenable.

A unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju on behalf of a five-man panel of the apex court had dismissed the application by the appellant seeking the leave of the court to appeal against the judgment of the lower court in CA/AK/105/2017 delivered on August 9, 2022.

Share