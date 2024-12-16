Land Dispute: Anambra Community Elders Warn ‘Saboteurs’

Share

Elders of Obinagu village of Enugu-Agidi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State have threatened to report those behind the land dispute between the community and Ezinano to the shrines of their deities if they failed to embrace peace.

The group alleged that some influential members of the village have been gaining bountifully from the agelong dispute with Ezinano to the detriment of the people.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, one of the elders Ichie Wilson Okeofor, 98, said: “We need peace because we have suffered for this land since 1954 when the case was instituted in London.

“We have spent money over litigation and finally decided to engage in peace negotiations with the Ezinano community.

“We are no longer interested in shooting and maiming over land matter but have finally wish to unite with Awka people.”

