Land Dispute: Aggrieved Kaduna Communities Call For Peace, Equality

Aggrieved communities in Kaduna State, under the auspices of the Hausa Christian Development Initiative (HACDI), have expressed deep concern over the escalating situation surrounding a land dispute in four communities in Ikara District.

The communities, including Dogon Fako, Anguwan Tsirya, Kankaru, Anguwan Chiroma, all in Danlawal Domain, Ikara District, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement signed and issued by Dr. Daniel Musa, President of HACDI, stated that the communities find it necessary to bring this matter to public attention due to the serious human rights violations and religious discrimination involved.

It has come to our notice that Mr. Ishaya Jarmai, a peaceful Hausa Christian farmer, and others are facing an unlawful and forceful attempt by the village head, Sani Sambo Mohammed—a traditional ruler in the area—to seize four of his farmlands, totaling over 40 hectares, which Mr. Ishaya Jarmai and other villagers legally acquired through purchase.

This is in addition to the lands already seized prior to this time.

Despite the case being investigated by the DSS and handled through legal channels, with outcomes affirming that Mr. Ishaya Jarmai is the rightful owner of the said farmlands, the village head has continued to manipulate the system with the support of certain individuals in higher authority.

Shockingly, Sani Sambo Mohammed escalated the matter by forwarding it to the Emirate Council of Zazzau, claiming the land is a forest reserve (Haraba), a claim that is not backed by any verified documentation.

Moreover, Mr. Ishaya and some of his family members were unjustly detained for several days in 2023 (in the police station and prison) and 2025 (in the Area Command in Zaria) without due process.

The family was also denied access to present their case before the Emir despite several attempts and petitions written.

The village head reportedly bragged that as long as certain influential people like the Wazirin Zazzau and the Sarkin Ayyuka in the emirate are alive, Mr. Ishaya’s efforts to reclaim his land will never come to fruition.

Further investigations conducted by HACDI and independent sources confirm that the lands in question are not a forest reserve.

Alarmingly, Mr. Sani Sambo Mohammed has now resorted to violence and intimidation, sending armed thugs to destroy farm produce worth millions of naira and inflicting injuries on members of Mr. Ishaya’s family.

This was in violation of a court order obtained on July 10, 2025, from the High Court of Justice, Dogarawa, Zaria, where Sani Sambo and all his agents were restrained from entering any of the lands in question pending final hearing.

After this order, he mobilised his thugs on July 20, 2025, where they destroyed an already germinating maize and rice farm, beating up some of Mr. Ishaya Jarmai’s family members who were there to gather evidence of the crimes being committed.

On July 21, they returned and uprooted a pepper farm, carting it away, and then destroying both the pepper and another soya beans farm.

These attacks have instilled fear in the surrounding villages, with threats issued that anyone who intervenes would face lethal consequences.

The matter was reported to the Zaria Area Command, where statements of the victims were taken.

The communities demand immediate intervention by relevant state and federal authorities to:

Stop the illegal farming activities on the seized farmlands and threats to the lives and properties of the victims.

Ensure justice for Mr. Ishaya Jarmai and all those affected, and return their legally owned land.

Investigate and prosecute all individuals involved in the violence, abuse of power, and flagrant violation of court orders.

Protect minority communities in Dogon Fako, Anguwan Tsirya, Kankaru, Chiroma, and other vulnerable areas of Kaduna State.

End religiously motivated marginalisation and oppression of Christians in Northern Nigeria.

HACDI will not remain silent while its people suffer oppression under the guise of tradition, politics, or religion.

They stand firmly for the rule of law and the dignity of all citizens, regardless of faith or status.