Land Allocation: Wike Abusing Public Trust – FCT Indigenes

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the umbrella body of Concerned FCT Citizens and Civil Society Groups, have called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to show more accountability and transparency in the allocation of lands in the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the group called for an investigation of land allocation since the minister assumed office.

Convener of the group, Comrade Daniel Okwa, queried the exemption of the FCT Treasury Single Account policy of the Federal Government and also condemned the N5m payment for issuance of Certificate of Occupancy for residents.

The group said genuine concerns of residents about land allocation have not been addressed by the minister.

Comrade Okwa said, “We must hold our public officials accountable and demand transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. We must ensure that our government institutions are working for the benefit of all citizens, not just a select few.”

The group also accused the minister of being discriminatory in the allocation of lands in the city.

He said, “Contrary to the law and spirit of administering the Federal Capital Territory, there have been discriminatory practices in the allocation of land and employment opportunities. This is a clear violation of the principles of fairness, equity, and justice that should guide the allocation of national resources.

“We believe that this kind of discriminatory behaviour is unacceptable in a country that is striving to build a cohesive and inclusive society. It creates divisions and undermines national unity. It also sends the wrong message to the international community about our commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

“As concerned citizens, we call on the relevant authorities to investigate these allegations and to take appropriate action to address this issue. We also call on all Nigerians to reject any form of discrimination and to work towards building a society that is based on the principles of justice, fairness, and equality.

“We believe that every Nigerian, regardless of their ethnic background or region of origin, has the right to equal access to land and employment opportunities.

“We will not remain silent while the rights of our fellow citizens are being trampled upon by those in positions of power. We urge all Nigerians to stand together in the fight against discrimination and to work towards building a better and more inclusive Nigeria.

“The abuse of office by public officials is an issue for concern that undermines the trust citizens have in government institutions. It is with this in mind that we also condemn in the strongest terms the actions of Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria because of some, of his activities since he assumed office.

“Consequently, we again, call on President Bola Tinubu to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and to take appropriate action against Wike if they are found to be true. We also call on all citizens to remain vigilant and to speak out whenever they see public officials abusing their power or engaging in corrupt activities.

“We believe that it is only by holding public officials accountable for their actions that we can begin to restore the trust and confidence that citizens have in government institutions. We urge all Nigerians to join us in this effort and to work towards building a society that is based on transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“The reports that Wike has been undermining the authority of civil servants who are meant to administer the Ministry demand our attention because civil servants are the backbone of any government institution, and they play a critical role in ensuring that government policies and programs are implemented effectively.

“However, their work is often overlooked, and they are frequently subjected to political interference and undue pressure from political appointees. In the case of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Wike’s actions are a clear example of political interference in the work of civil servants.

“This has been manifesting in Wike bypassing established procedures and protocols and making decisions that are not based on merit or established guidelines. This kind of behaviour undermines the morale of civil servants and erodes their confidence in the institutions they work for.

“It also sends a message that political patronage is more important than merit and hard work, which is a dangerous precedent to set.

“As concerned citizens, we appeal to Mr President to take appropriate action to address this issue while also calling on Wike to respect the authority of civil servants and to work with them collaboratively and respectfully.

“We believe that the work of civil servants should be recognized and appreciated and that they should be allowed to carry out their duties without undue interference or pressure”.