Land Acquisition: Kaduna govt begins payment of 30% compensation

The Kaduna State government has commenced the payment of 30 per cent compensation to owners of parcels of land acquired for the government’s development projects. The compensation was an offer of grants (allocation letters) to the land owners, including the people of Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The exercise was carried out under the 30 per cent Compensation Land Swap Policy of the government. Speaking to newsmen after issuing certificates to the beneficiaries in Kaduna, the Director-General (D-G), Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Muhammad Jalal, said the 30 per cent was a system they created for compensation.

He further said that the beneficiaries included people whose lands or farmlands were taken over by the government for the development of the New Kaduna Expansion Project. Jalal said the compensation was hitherto in the form of cash, but the government later felt it was better to pay the compensation with land.