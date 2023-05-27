Lancelot Imasuen To Unveil Travelling Student Film Festival

Six years after he established the famous Benin Film Academy in collaboration with Igbinedion University, Okada in 2017, Lancelot Imasuen has recorded yet another milestone as the maiden edition of his newly founded travelling film festival, better known as International Student Film Festival, is set to be unveiled.

According to the Founder and CEO, the festival will be hosted yearly on campuses within and outside the shores of Nigeria. He said, ‘‘Interested students of film and theatre arts are advised to embrace and anticipate this exclusive festival design to celebrate them by submitting short film entries of not more than 40 minutes in any genre of filmmaking’’.

Scheduled activities include film screening, workshops and seminars by industry greats from within and outside the country as well as awards presentations, certificate of participation and deserving prizes to filmmakers during the film festival event. Dr. Charles Okwuowu- lu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, has been announced as the jury head.

Other members include; Dr. Folakemi Ogungbe, a lecturer at National Film Institution, Jos, Richard Liloma (film lecturer/ filmmaker), Dr. Finest Uwaoma Nwazue (film lecturer/filmmaker) and Sarah Nana Baawah Kuntoh of the University of Media Arts and Communication, Nafti campus, Ghana.