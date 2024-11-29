Lampard Appointed Coventry City Coach

Share

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new head coach of Coventry City. The 46-year-old has signed a two-and-a-halfyear contract, and will be joined by coaches Joe Edwards and Chris Jones, who he has worked with previously.

Speaking to the club website on his first day in the job, Lampard said: “I grew up in an era where Coventry were very successful, and to be given the role of head coach is a huge deal for me.

“The work that Mark [Robins] did, and the work Doug King is doing at the top of the club, it’s an ambitious club which wants to move forward and I want to help as much as I can.

“There was a lot of speculation over a couple of weeks but it’s important to say it was a clear process of the club trying to find the right way forward.

I’ve had conversations with the owner and the important people at the club. “I’ve got my idea of how I work, how I coach, the experience of that over the last four or five years.

