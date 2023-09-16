Lamir Commends Tinubu Appointment of Youths In Government

The Special Assistant on Youth Matters to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Lamir Umar Ibrahim has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving an appointment to a large Youth to be part of his administration.

Hon. Ibrahim in a statement issued in Jos on Saturday said most of the youths appointed into government have the capacity and competence to make an impact while carrying out their national assignment.

He also appreciated the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for giving sensitive Committees to young legislators who have demonstrated capacity and Leadership.

“I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping to his campaign promise by appointing him to a critical position in his administration. This shows his commitment and focus to include capable, competent youths in governance, and by the Grace of God, his administration will not fail.

He added that some of President Tinubu’s recent appointments of youths into his administration are the confirmation of being true mentors and Leaders.