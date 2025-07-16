Lamine Yamal To Be Investigated Over Dwarfism Row

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has asked the country’s prosecutor’s office to investigate Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal, after he reportedly hired people with dwarfism to perform at his 18th birthday party.

Yamal hosted a party on Sunday at a rented property in Olivella, a small t o w n 5 0 kilometres n o r t h west of Barcelona, with guests including YouTubers, influencers, and several Barcelona teammates.

It is alleged Lamine Yamal hired a group of entertainers with dwarfism, something the Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) described as “unacceptable in the 21st century”.

When contacted by BBC Sport, the Directorate General for People with Disabilities – part of the Ministry of Social Rights, ConsumerAffairs, and 2030 Agenda – said: “ADEE has filed a legal complaint.

“Therefore, this Directorate General has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate to determine whether the law and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities have been violated.”

The ADEE said it “publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment,” and said it would take legal action as it “perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights” of people with disabilities.