Lamine Yamal Market Value Hit 100% Less Than 4 Months

FC Barcelona has an exceptional pool of young talent that is being touted as some of the best in recent history.

Always having been renowned for producing some of the most talented gems in the European Football League (EPL), La Masia continues to develop talent with alarming quality.

Moreover, nothing is perhaps a better indication of a player’s progression than their market value.

In a world where €100 million signings are becoming more and more regular, every player can be seen as a valuable asset based on their website market valuation.

One such Barcelona star that has seen a surge in market value is a particular 16-year-old.

Lamine Yamal, Barca’s latest revelation, has seen his transfer value surge from €25 million to €50 million. An increase of 100%, the player was last valued at €25 million in August.

The ‘jewel of La Masia’, Lamine Yamal is a massive asset for Barcelona both on the field and off it as well.

His performances over the last few months have not gone unnoticed and it has definitely helped the growth in his valuation.

Having doubled his market value, he has managed to overtake several other stars.

The 16-year-old Barcelona winger has overtaken the values of stars such as Vitor Roque, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Endrick.

He is now the second-highest valued under-18 star in the world only behind Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, one of the most talented Premier League forwards.

Moreover, this valuation of €50 million now puts Lamine Yamal as the highest-valued 16-year-old across football history.

A massive achievement on its own, Yamal has also recently been included as a wild card into the final 25-man list for the prestigious Golden Boy award.

Several other changes have also taken place in the recent transfer value updates made by Transfermarkt.

For Barcelona, stars such as Frenkie De Jong (+€15 million), Fermin Lopez (+€7.7 million), and Ferran Torres (+€5 million) have all seen their values surge.

Other players such as Sergi Roberto (-€1 million), Marcos Alonso (-€2 million), and Inigo Martinez (-€2 million) have all seen their values decline.

Given their age and lack of playing time, it makes sense for this particular batch of Barcelona veterans to see their values declining.