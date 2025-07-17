New Telegraph

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal has shrugged off any pressure associated with wearing the club’s legendary No. 10 jersey that was once famously worn by Lionel Messi.

In a press conference at Camp Nou following the announcement of his contract extension until June 2031, Yamal expressed his excitement about continuing his journey with the club he loves.

“What this renewal means is that I’ll continue playing for the club of my life. I’m under no pressure; I’ll keep enjoying myself with a different number,” said the young player.

Yamal, who recently turned 18, called the experience a “dream come true” Despite the expectations that come with the jersey, he made it clear he stays grounded, paying attention only to feedback from his inner circle.

“The truth is that I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise, unless it comes from my family or people very close to me Because otherwise, one day you’re too high and the next, you’re too low” he explained.

Since breaking into the first team, Yamal has already featured in 106 matches, scoring 25 goals and helping Barcelona win two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey.