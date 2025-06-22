Lamido’s Claims On Tinubu’s Role In June 12 Annulment False — Presidency

Share

The Presidency has described as false and revisionist the claims by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, regarding President Bola Tinubu’s role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting to Lamido’s assertion that Tinubu was among the politicians who supported the annulment orchestrated by then-military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the allegations as unfounded and malicious.

Onanuga said Lamido and the then Chairman of the SDP, the late Chief Tony Anenih, who served alongside him as Secretary of the party, surrendered the people’s mandate without resistance and thus “wrote their names in infamy.”

He further accused Lamido of jealousy, describing him as a member of the “Coalition of the Disgruntled,” who remain uncomfortable with President Tinubu’s political credentials and ascendancy.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to recent comments made by Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State, on live television, in which he falsely accused President Bola Tinubu of supporting the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election,” Onanuga stated.

“Lamido’s claims represent a distortion of history and a regrettable attempt at revisionism. He alleged that President Tinubu only rose to prominence after the formation of NADECO and claimed that Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, mobilised market women to back the annulment. These allegations are patently false.”

Setting the record straight, Onanuga clarified that Alhaja Mogaji never mobilised market women in support of the annulment, adding that had she done so, she would have lost her standing as the revered market leader in Lagos.

He acknowledged her personal rapport with Babangida but maintained it predated the annulment crisis and was unrelated to her son’s political stance.

“It is important to remind Nigerians that Alhaji Lamido, as Secretary of the SDP—the party whose candidate, MKO Abiola, won the June 12 election—was among those who failed to oppose the military’s injustice,” Onanuga continued. “The SDP leadership, including Lamido and Chairman Tony Anenih, wrote their names in the book of infamy by surrendering the people’s mandate without resistance. To their eternal shame, they teamed up with the defeated National Republican Convention to deny Abiola his mandate.”

In contrast, Onanuga said, Senator Bola Tinubu remained resolute even before General Sani Abacha’s November 17, 1993 coup, which dismantled political structures and dissolved democratic institutions.

He recalled that after Babangida’s August 27, 1993, “stepping aside” speech and the creation of an interim government, Senator Tinubu had taken a principled stand against the annulment on the Senate floor.

Quoting Tinubu’s remarks on August 19, 1993, Onanuga stated: “We have a situation that suggests that the abortion of the June 12 election is another coup d’état. My question is: When are we going to stop tolerating injustices, coup d’états, and abuse by the people on whom we invested so much public resources?”

Tinubu, according to the record, had described the annulment as a self-inflicted crisis and condemned the military regime for violating its own laws and decrees.

Onanuga concluded that Lamido’s attempt to rewrite history not only undermines the sacrifices made during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle but also reveals a deeper animosity rooted in envy of Tinubu’s enduring relevance and national stature.

