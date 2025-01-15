Lamido: We’ll Keep Security Promises, Sponsor Orphans’ Varsity Education

Share

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, has underscored the importance of prioritizing security, education, and youth development.

The lawmaker emphasized the need to support orphans, particularly those who have lost their parents due to security challenges in Sokoto East.

To drive this vision, Lamido has taken on the responsibility of sponsoring university education for orphans from his constituency in Sokoto East.

He stated this to newsmen in Sokoto saying his focus on security is rooted in the challenges faced before the election, during which he promised to make security a top priority if elected.

While some areas under his representation have seen improvements in security, others remain challenging.

However, he assured that his efforts are yielding positive results, and he is committed to ensuring that every local government area in his district enjoys peace and security.

In the realm of education and youth development, Lamido stressed that education is crucial and must be taken seriously.

He believes that youths are the future leaders and that investing in their development is essential. Empowering youths to become self-sufficient and contribute to societal development is also vital.

As a public servant, Lamido emphasized his commitment to serving the people, stating that whatever he gives to the community is an investment in their well-being.

He expressed his desire to do more for the people in 2025 than he did in the previous year. This initiative is part of his foundation’s commitment to promoting education.

He expressed his joy and gratitude to God for the opportunity to support young people, stating that Allah knows who will benefit the community.

Some of the students he previously sponsored to study in India are doing well and receiving quality education.

This success has motivated him to sponsor more students to study at Maryam Abacha University in Kano.

The number of students to be sponsored depends on the quota allocated by the university.

Initially, Lamido wanted to sponsor 60-70 students in India, but the university approved only 44.

Lamido emphasized that his goal is to utilize all available resources to support his community, particularly orphans who have lost their parents due to security challenges in Sokoto East.

Share

Please follow and like us: