Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has dismissed calls made by immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, for politicians to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sunday Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai recently announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to SDP and urged key opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola, to follow suit.

Reacting to the call in a interview on BBC Hausa, Lamido criticized El-Rufai’s invitation, questioning his political ideology and commitment to national development.

He said, “Honestly, without disrespect, how does he expect us in PDP to follow him to another party? The PDP is the party that made him who he is.

“He likened the situation to family lineage, asking, “How can a grandson claim that his grandfather knows nothing?”

Lamido recalled that El-Rufai once dismissed the influence of political elders in Nigeria but now seeks validation from former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving APC.

Reaffirming his loyalty to PDP, Lamido dismissed claims that the party was finished, stating that PDP played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s democracy.

“If El-Rufai was ever a minister, it was under PDP. Everything he has today, PDP made it possible,” he emphasized.

On Nigeria’s political future, Lamido cautioned against leadership decisions driven by emotions, warning that governance should be based on national interest, not personal grievances.

“If the goal is to remove Tinubu, it should not be out of anger. You don’t fight a leader simply because he upset you or for revenge. Governance should be about national interest, not personal emotions,” he declared.

He urged Nigerian politicians to prioritize national progress over political disputes, emphasizing the need for reforms to restore Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

