Lamido Inaugurates APC Officials In Sokoto Amid Factional Congress

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, representing Sokoto East, has inaugurated the newly elected Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Sokoto, followed the party’s congress conducted last week.

Addressing the officials, Senator Lamido congratulated them, urging them to work hard towards strengthening the party and ensuring its success at both state and national levels.

Sen.Lamido explained that the national leadership of the party had approved the production of local government executives either through consensus or delegate elections, saying the process was conducted through consensus in the state.

While acknowledging Hon. Kabiru Sarkin Fulani as the incoming state chairman of the party and expressed appreciation to party leaders and secretaries at the local government level for their continued support.

“We thank Almighty Allah for bringing us together to deliberate on issues concerning our party and the development of Sokoto State. I sincerely appreciate your support towards the progress of our great party,” he said.

The Senator assured party members of his commitment to honesty and accountability.

“As a distinguished member and your representative in the Senate, I will never betray your trust. Whatever I tell you, it remains the truth without deception. Above all, I know I will be accountable before Allah.”

Lamido cautioned young people against political violence and divisive politics, especially amid security challenges affecting communities in parts of the region.

“We cannot continue engaging in political conflicts and unrest while our people live in fear and anxiety. We must change the way politics is played.

“If we do so, we will produce credible leaders. Otherwise, people will continue to deceive you,” he warned.

He added that transactional politics and vote-buying would hinder development, saying, “If you continue to pursue money during elections, neither the money nor development will come.

” Only credible leaders can provide security, quality healthcare, and sound education. Once these are in place, money will not be your primary concern.”

However, New Telegraph correspondent in the state reports that another faction within the party, aligned with the Sokoto State Government, also conducted a separate congress, and another set of local government executives emerged.

Sources within the party said the parallel exercise shows leadership disagreement within the state chapter, though efforts at reconciliation are underway.

Political observers say the development may require clarification from the party’s national leadership regarding the recognition of the executives.