Lamido Demands Nat’l PDP Caretaker C’ttee, Gives 10-Day Ultimatum

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve its internal crises, giving the party 10 days to act.

He also demanded the immediate dissolution of the Ibadan Elective Convention and the setting up of a caretaker committee to oversee party affairs ahead of the next primaries.

Lamido made the appeal at his Sharada office in Kano while receiving hundreds of his followers, including former local government chairmen, commissioners, and other leaders who served under his administration.

The former governor expressed regret over the ongoing party crises, noting that outsiders have taken control of the PDP, sidelining its original members. He stated:

“I do not insist on leading the party for myself, but to sustain its legacy and protect my fundamental rights, which have been undermined.”

Lamido further warned that current leaders, including Damagun and Anyawu, remain in position only until 8 December 2025, raising concerns about the party’s future if leadership issues are left unresolved.

“I am pushing for the establishment of a caretaker committee and urging Wike, Damagun, and others to forgive themselves and allow this process. All leaders should convene a joint meeting to seriously discuss the PDP and restore the party to its rightful place,” he said.

He also urged his followers to remain calm until 8 December and observe how the situation unfolds.