Lamido Calls On Tinubu, APC Over Insecurity, Hunger

Following the high cost of living and the insecurity currently bedevilling the nation, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State has charged President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avert an impending disaster.

Lamido who spoke on Sunday advised President Tinubu to take preventive measures against the overall unhappiness in the nation in response to thousands of Nasarawa residents who took to the streets to express their displeasure over what they called extreme hunger and rising living expenses.

Recall that there were also similar demonstrations in Kano, Plateau, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, and other states.

Speaking on the development, Lamido said, “The first of the two famous people is Fidel Castro. He narrated a story of a rich man on a holiday in his luxurious yacht. While indulging in the upper deck of the yacht with all the comfort money can buy, his workers were groaning in the heat of the engine room.

“The commotion coming from the engine room arising from the unbearable heat started shaking the yacht violently! It was a signal to the rich man and his friends on the upper deck to either respond to the commotion from the engine room or risk the yacht overturning.

“The other famous man is our very own Bishop Kukah. During the era of our blessed PDP, there were cries of hardship arising from the increase of the pump price of fuel and the then serious insecurity from Boko Haram culminating in the abduction of Chibok girls in Yobe State.

“Women in Plateau State are demonstrating the cost of their favourite local brew called ‘Burkutu’ now selling for N3 a cup which they drink to drown their hardship and sorrow thereby getting temporary relief. Above all, there is hunger everywhere and people are starving,” he said.