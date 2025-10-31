Lamido Asks Court To Halt PDP National Convention

Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has dragged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order to stop the November 15 National Convention.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the convention is billed to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, between November 15 and 16 for the purpose of electing national officers that will run the affairs of the party.

However, Lamido, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has approached the court praying for an order to stop the convention on the ground that he was aggrieved with the way the convention is being planned.

In his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CD/2229/2025 and filed by Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye, SAN, on his behalf, the former governor of Jigawa is also asking the court to prohibit the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from supervising, aiding or monitoring the convention so as not to accord it any legal backing.

The main grouse of Lamido was that he was unlawfully and illegally denied a nomination form for the purpose of his bid to contest for the office of the National Chairman of the party at the Ibadan convention.

Among others, he alleged that PDP failed to adhere strictly to the provisions of its own Constitution and guidelines in the ways the convention is being put together.

Specifically, the plaintiff claimed that the party did not create equal opportunities for eligible members, including himself, to contest the election during the convention.

He prayed for a mandatory order of injunction compelling the party to make the form for the national chairman nomination available to him.

Lamido also sought an order prohibiting INEC from supervising, aiding or recognising the conduct of any convention until he has been permitted to contest at the convention.