Laments Nigeria’s $500m Annual Loss To Cybercrime

Senate laments cyber threats to digital econo- my with $500m annual loss/ Nigeria losing $500m annually to cybercrime The Senate, yesterday, expressed concern about annual loss of $500 million to various forms of cybercrime across the federation, as disclosed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), warning that if the cyber security programme was not effectively funded, the gains of digital economy would be defeated.

Consequently, the upper chamber resolved to review and amend the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015, with a view to putting an end to the exploitation of Nigeria’s digital space by cybercriminals and certain individuals with misguided intention. The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio expressed concerns yesterday at the inauguration of public hearing on the 2023 Cyber-crime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, at the Senate Complex, Abuja.

The inauguration was at the instance of the Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu; Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Shehu Buba Umar and members of their committees. In its report, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had claimed that Nigeria “is losing $500 million annually to all forms of cybercrime, including hacking, identity theft, cyber terrorism, harassment and Internet fraud.

Akpabio, represented by the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, observed that it was imperative to establish a comprehensive legal framework to deter, investigate, pursue and prosecute cybercriminals. “In this age of rapid technological advancement and widespread Internet usage, cybercrime has emerged as a grave menace to our society, economy and personal security.

“It is imperative, strengthening the existing laws on cybercrime prohibition and prevention. In the past, certain individuals with misguided intentions exploited our weak cybercrime laws. “They engaged in a wide array of illegal activities, such as hacking, identity theft, fraud, harassment and cyber terrorism.” In his opening remarks, Salisu explained the national significance of amending the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying it was intended to enhance the effectiveness of the law by addressing emerging threats and strengthening existing provisions.