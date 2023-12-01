Lamentations Over Okpoama, Bayelsa Oil Spill

Background

This Gas leak in Brass Local Government is one out of many including oil spills that have devastated the environment of the Niger Delta leaving the people helpless. It is on record that since the discovery of Oil in the region, over 7000 oil/ gas spills have taken place in this region. Only in 2020/2021, the Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) record- ed 822 combined oil spills, totaling 28,003 barrels of oil spewed into the Niger Delta environment.

Just last year here, a major gas leak that threw the people of Sangana Community in the same Brass Local Government threw the people into confusion causing so many people to find themselves in hospitals even outside the community because the only heath center at the community was not functional. It didn’t only affect people’s health, it also caused a lot damage on the water bodies but incidentally up till the time of filling in this report, that leak was yet to be cleaned up before another one occurred in the same community sometime this year.

Conoil’s influence

Ironically an indigenous company known as Conoil has their rig in that community but no matter how the people cry and shout, they remain adamant to their plights. All these have been going on the region without any source of succor insight even though the agitation of the youth have brought about agencies like NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Ministry of Niger Delta but little seems to have been done compared to the level of environmental damage that oil exploration has caused the people.

And according to Environmental Rights Action, Okpoama has about 58 abandoned oil wells drilled by Teneco Oil Company in the 60s. The Kingdom has OML 66 that is managed by NNPC/SIPEC joint venture oil operation. The community is a Host to Nigerian Agip Oil Company’s tank farm that serves as a loading point.

Current leak

On the 20th of October 2023, the people of Brass woke up to see that the whole land/water have been taken over by a leak which threw the people into confusion initially even though, they latter felt normal because for them it has become a regular occurrence. The deadly gas leakage was said to have emanated from an oil well belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC. The Gas/Crude leakage which occurred along the Bendick+Kiri axis of the Kingdom was said to be spewing oil and gas into the environment from a well’s Christmas tree.

The oil well located in OML 66 and known in the records as “Kurogbagba 1” was said to have been leaking for the past five days spewing oil and into the creeks.

Affected persons speak

Tari Akono who spoke to New Telegraph Newspaper said, the company was going to get experts to look at the whole thing. He said: “They said they are going to get experts to come and fix it. The well is not a producing well. It has been there before the war. The well head is corroded for 50 something years, a place that you don’t go to. “This is the third time, 15 years ago and then May this year, before this one now. The well head cannot be uprooted, the pressure there can kill somebody immediately.”

Also speaking to ERA team that visited the site, he said: “I personally consider this to be embarrassing because rather than exposing the community to pollution, we are expecting the owner of the facility to use it productively so that it will bring revenue to both the federal and state governments. “They shouldn’t keep a wellhead that has lost its integrity to be polluting the environment at will, if they can’t manage it, then they should con- sider selling it out to prevent further occurrence. “As you can see, this fishing camp has been deserted because people cannot fish, they cannot also use fire for cooking due to fear of an explosion.

Updated moves

“This means the source of livelihood of those that were living here has been truncated, leaving them helpless and the community will not continue to fold its hand to see things move from bad to worse. “So, I am calling on the Federal and State Government to swing into action and curtail further destruction of our environment. “I can easily conclude that this leakage was as a result of the shabby job that was done sometime this year, and now by my observation these set of people cannot tackle the leakage.

I lost confidence in them as soon I observed that they were not wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This shows that the company lacks the capacity to properly manage such blow outs and the community will no longer tolerate this kind of negligence and bear the brunt of the pollution. Another affected person by name Okon Monday from Akwa Ibom State interviewed by ERA Crew who said that has been fishing in that settlement for more than 20 years stated that the leak has led to the displacement of all fishers that were residing in the camp leaving only him and my son.

He said “The gas saturated environment created fear of possible inferno and that forced the residents to vacate as they will not be able to use fire for cooking. “Occupants of three different flying boats who came in intervals to inspect the site had cautioned me to leave for my own safety and my son is also worried of the dangers if we continue staying so I was contemplating leaving today, if not for the information that the company was coming to carry out repairs. “Similar incident had happened sometime this year that the company tackled and that enabled us to go back to our fishing activities.

As a result, I’m hoping that they keep to their promise of repairing the leakage today so that I can stay and do my business. “This incident had greatly jeopardized our fishing efforts as the fishing traps that were set before the leak harvest crude oil instead of fish. It has discouraged us from going out for fishing as we are aware that no living thing can survive the polluted area.

Community reacts

Tommy Oruama- Ogbo the Community Development Committee Chairman (CDC) of Opkoama kingdom said: “I have made it very clear from the beginning that what is happening here is highly unacceptable. It has a very devastating consequence on not only the aquatic lives and livestock but also on the health of my people. “As we got closer to the site, we felt the suffocating effect of the gas that is coming out of the wellhead and saturating the entire environment.

Those of us who visited the site immediately became frightened due to the potential for a fire outbreak, which is the same reason the dwellers of the fishing settlement vacated the camp. “Not only were they unable to carry out fishing activities, they were deprived of using fire to meet their daily needs so the only option is to save their lives. You heard it from Okon Monday that he has not been able to carry out fishing activities for the past two days because of the crude oil floating on top of the river.

This kind of avoidable pollution is unacceptable. “What is irritating is the fact that this incident can be avoided if the owner of the facility acts responsibly by engaging a competent contractor to handle the leak. The last time this happened, they used the same sealant and this new incident has proved it to be ineffective and instead of changing the valve completely they are preparing to use the same method. How does the company expect just three men with a bucket and a bag without proper equipment to handle a complex repair tasks like this?

“The engineers said they have to go and examine the wellhead before deciding if they will be able to kill it but I feel that even if they get there they won’t be able to do anything. “This wellhead was dug over 50 years ago therefore it is too old to withstand the pressure of the gas coming out from the ground. “This has converted all the walls around the environment to a waiting time bomb that can explode anytime. I am advising NNPC that rather than trying to repair the wellhead, they should look for a ways to extract the oil or gas from the well because that is the only way our communities’ safety will be guaranteed.

But a NOSDRA representative told this reporter that: “We went there on Friday (27th October) for joint investigation visit. We have seen the damage cost ad right now since it is still leaking, we can’t estimate the quantity and we couldn’t get very close because to examine the cause of the leak we have to climb that plat- form properly. “So we couldn’t do that, they are supposed to bring their barge to kill the well so tentatively by tomorrow (Saturday 28th of October) the barge will be thee so that we will go and kill the wellhead and conclude the JIV.

They have resolved and they have allowed the company to bring in the barge to kill the well head. “The fishing camp is not a permanent place. So if oil spill occurs, people will be claiming a lot of things.

Current situation

Tari Akono who spoke this correspondent on 24th of November said the leak has been curbed but not finally stopped. He “The leak has been stopped but not totally. They are still working on it. “It is not rushing like before again but they are still working. We have not seen any compensation from anybody yet. But a source from NOSDRA who spoke to National Point on Friday (24th, November 2023) on condition of anonymity said that the situation has been arrested stating that the well head has been killed.

“He disclosed that the issue of compensation is between the oil company and the community adding that relief materials were initially given to the community. “The remediation work would have kicked off but the community insisted that they are going to be the ones to provide contractors that will handling the work. “We have done the JIV and everybody is satisfied with the outcome. We have stopped the leak we have done the JIV. They killed the well and they are mobilizing for clean up.

We supposed to have started the clean up by now but the community insisted that they will be the one that will provide the contractor that will do the clean up because it is equipment failure. “The compensation is between the company and the community. If they paid, I may not know but I know that they gave relief materials.

Recommendations

ERA recommends that NNPC should decommission the wellheads to avoid further environmental degradation and mobilise to site and effectively manage the leakage. That NNPC should carry out Joint Investigation Visit will all relevant stakeholders and carry out clean up and remediation of the impacted Environment. They also recommended that the company should send relief materials and pay compensation to the victims that have been displaced.