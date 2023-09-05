Lamentations over failed resettlement of indigenous people

I n 2005, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) conceived a resettlement programme to give succour to about 16 communities that lost their ancestral homes to urbanisation in Abuja. The Shere- Galuwyi communities are located within the hinterland of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. Residents of, Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna Zhilu, Gwarimpa, Galadima, Jahi I, Jahi II, Kado Bimiko, Kado Kuchi, Lungu, Gishiri, Daki Biu, were among the people who have either lost their ancestral homes to estate developers or other government’s infrastructures within the city centre.

Though these communities still exist within the city centre, they are in limbo, and always faced with threats of demolition. Today, these indigenous communities are faced with expansion needs, due to population explosion. They have lost the rights to expand the horizon of their development, because government has allocated the land around them to other Nigerians. While these communities appear to have reduced their worries over what they described as inadequate compensation for their over 900 hectares of land forcefully acquired for the project, they are now more concerned about the aborted dreams of basic amenities which were supposed to come with the resettlement scheme. Inside Abuja gathered that even the communities that were supposed to relocate to the site have also lost interest because of many years of unfulfilled promises from the Federal Capital Territory Authority.

Deplorable sites A visit to the resettlement site showed that many of the houses, comprising one bed room and two bed rooms bungalows have been completed, while many have remained uncompleted for all these years. Many of the ones completed have either their roofs or other components vandalised. Those whose block works were never completed, have also collapsed. After 17 years, host communities of Shere and Galuwyi are not only tired of FCTA’s promise of resettlement, they seem to have lost all hope of recovering from their setback, CALEB ONWE reports Concerns and appeal One of the community leaders, Hon. Aliyu Tanko-Shere, also a chieftain of APC in Bwari Area Council, bemoaned the delay in actualizing the project. He expressed disappointment with the way the project has been handled over the past 17 years. According to Tanko-Shere, these communities including Mpape, had hoped for a better access road, due to the resettlement project. He regretted that their hope has not just become a mirage, but a sickening feeling to their hearts. He appealed to both President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to give priority attention to the project to ensure its completion. “As you can see, the contractors are not on site. For the past 17 years, we dont know if FCTA and FCDA staff are playing gamble with the projects.

“They will come and do small thing and go without any tangible thing being done. Because the houses are empty, many of them have been vandalized. “We are pleading with President Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike to pay a working visit to the place, so he can see what the staff are doing. “I have never seen a resettlement scheme that will be started and after 17 years will remain uncompleted,” he said. A youth leader in the community, Nehemiah Zakka, also lamented that since the road project leading to the resettlement site was commenced and stopped abruptly, the road has become a death trap. Zakka noted that the greater portion of the road is impassable once it rains, because it will be very slippery. He called on the FCTA to break the 17 year old jinx, by completing both the houses and the access roads. Abandoned road contract Inside Abuja findings showed that after the first road contract was awarded in 2015 and failed , the contract was reviewed and re-awarded in 2020.

Unfortunately, the project had long been abandoned. Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Richard Nduul who had issued an official release in December 2020, to announce the project, refused to respond to enquiries on why it was abandoned. Inside Abuja reached out to him to talk about the project, but he declined, claiming that it is the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD) that should talk about the project. Flash back The Federal Executive Council had in December 2020 approved the N5.4 billion Mpape to Where Galuwyi Road project. According to the government, the project was part of efforts to facilitate the movement and resettlement of some indigenous communities within the Abuja City centre to their new locations. The contract also included the construction of access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari Area Council of the FCT. The FCTA said the absence of access road to the Resettlement Site and other infrastructure had hitherto prevented the movement of the designated communities as planned. The Galuwyi Shere Resettlement Site is located on a 900-hectares of land in Bwari Area Council. Sixteen Communities are to be moved in two Phases: Phase I consists of most of the Communities in Phase II of the Abuja Federal Capital City (FCC) and include seven communities namely: Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna, Zhilu”.

“Phase II comprises of nine Communities: Gwarimpa, Galadima, Jahi I, Jahi II, Kado Bimiko, Kado Kuchi, Lungu, Gishiri, Daki Biu”. According to the government, asome complimentary facilities like Primary School, Secondary School, Police Post, Overhead water tanks have also been provided at the site. It was reasoned that if this road was not constructed, it will lead to further decay of the development at the Resettlement site, heighten security concerns and thereby amounting to colossal loss of financial resources as well as constituting a clog in the developmental strides of government. The movement of the Communities, FCTA said, will open up development along that axis and also free up land for the orderly development of the City in line with the Abuja Master Plan. The contract for the 14.15 KM road was awarded to Messrs Vipan Global Investment Resources Limited and is expected to be completed within eighteen months. Sadly, these lofty plans have remained mere dreams and these indigenous communities cannot but bemoan their predicament