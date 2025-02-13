New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
LAMATA Hikes BRT Fares, Cities Cost Of Operations

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Thursday increased the transportation fare for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

This was contained in a notice posted by LAMATA on its X handle, noting that the 18 per cent increment would begin next week on Monday, February 17.

This was as the management called for the understanding and cooperation of passengers amidst the increment.

“Please be informed that there will be an 18 per cent increase in the bus fare on all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes.

“The fare increase is because of the increase in the cost of operations and the need to ensure that buses keep running and guarantee your movement around Lagos.” the statement reads

Recall the Lagos Government had in November 2023 cancelled the 50% transport fare discount on all BRT and reverted to the old prices

