Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has visited the residence of the newly elected Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom, Quaan’Pan Local Government Ambassador Yahaya Kwande to formally congratulate him over his election by the kingmakers.

Senator Lalong said he is elated by the emergence of the elderstatesman who was selected by the kingmakers to be the next occupant of the exalted Long Kwo stool.

He described Ambassador Yahaya Kwande as a worthy selection who brings in tremendous wealth of experience, knowledge and vast contacts locally and internationally towards the service of his people.

Lalong appealed to Ambassador Yahaya Kwande to use his position to work for greater unity, peace and development within the Kwo Chiefdom, Quaan-pan Local Government, Gamailand, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He assured the Royal Father that as Senator representing the zone, he will work with him to continue to address pressing challenges of the people.

While praying God to grant him good health, wisdom and courage to serve the people with justice, fairness and compassion, Senator Lalong pledged to support him towards consolidating the mandate bestowed upon him as he ascends the throne.

Responding, the New Long Kwo Ambassador Yahaya Kwande appreciated the support and prayers of Senator Lalong towards the peace and progress of Kwo Chiefdom.

He recalled the role that the former Plateau Governor played in resolving the chieftaincy tussle which lasted for many years assuring him that he will work with him and other stakeholders for enhancement of the lives of the people.

Senator Lalong later visited the residence of late Alhaji Tijani Malam Yaro, a community elder in Jos north who died recently.

He prayed God to grant him eternal rest and console the family.

