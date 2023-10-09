Lalong tasks NSITF on actualising employees’ compensation scheme

Mr Simon Lalong, Minister of labour and Employment, has urged staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) to shun distractions and to continue to put in their best to actualise the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Lalong made the call at the opening of the 2023 Customer Service Week at the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I want you all to work hard and shun all distractions that would pull the organisation down.

“I also want to urge you all to to continue to put in your best to actualise the ECS of the Fund,”he said.

The minister assured the management and staff members of the support and cooperation of the ministry.

He added that this was towards ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and his vision for Nigerian workers is actualised in the agency.

Lalong, however, urged the agency to exploit the opportunity offered by the Customer Service Week.

He called on them to review their services to the Nigerian workers with a view to serving them better.

He added that under his leadership as a minister, the agency would be “unbundled” for efficiency and make its operations fair to all staff members.

The minister also assured that no staff would be witch hunted in the exercise.

Also speaking, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, Executive Director, Administration of the NSIF commended the minister for the responsive to the needs of the staff.

Okenwa noted that this was the first time in the history of the agency that its supervising minister would inaugurated its Customer Service Week.

He assured the minister that the fund had already keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

According to him, this is ranging from transparency, efficient deployment of resources to streamlining the operations of the fund in line with global best practices.

“Our new mantra is that this fund, “the NSITF Can.If there are missteps in the past, present management and staff are already forging ahead.

“We are ever determined to ensure that we deliver fully on our onerous obligation to the world of work.

“The services we offer are ones that are dear to the heart of every Nigerian worker such as safety at workplaces and prevention of accidents, among others,”he said.

Also, Gertrude Biosah, Deputy General Manager and Head of the Fund’s SERVICOM Department, said the event was to recognise and appreciate dedicated frontline representatives.

Biosah the annual event was to foster a sense of teamwork amongst the staff.

“Customer Service Week is an internationally recognised celebration that emphasises the importance of exceptional customer service.

“By participating in this event, we can enhance productivity, build resilience, and boost employee morale,”among others.