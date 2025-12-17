The Chairman, Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redouble efforts towards delivering free, fair and credible elections that will reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

Special Adviser to Senator Lalong, Dr Makut Simon Macham, in a Press statement signed and issued on Wednesday, said Lalong stated that when he interacted with the newly appointed Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan

He congratulated the INEC Chairman on his appointment, noting that the position carries enormous expectations from Nigerians who desire transparent, credible and legally compliant electoral processes.

The Committee Chairman stressed the need for INEC to get its act together by deepening the deployment of technology in elections, while putting in place adequate safeguards that will make the entire process acceptable and trustworthy.

Senator Lalong assured that the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters will not shirk its constitutional responsibility of oversight, adding that the Committee will also work towards making appropriate budgetary provisions to enable INEC to acquire and effectively deploy the technology required for clean elections.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, expressed appreciation to the Committee for the engagement, describing it as an opportunity to formally present the vision of the new leadership of the Commission.

Professor Amupitan assured that under his leadership, INEC will not only deepen the use of technology but will also ensure that personnel who operate such systems are adequately trained, empowered and held accountable for their actions and inactions during elections.

He appealed to the Committee to make generous and timely budgetary provisions for the Commission to enable it to implement its plans effectively and within the required timelines.