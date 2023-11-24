Lalong Receives Certificate Of Return As Senator-Elect

The Minister of Labour and Employment and Senator-elect for Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a press statement issued to Journalists in Jos by his Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham said Lalong received the certificate of return at the INEC Headquarters Maitama Abuja from National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna.

It would be recalled that the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal ordered INEC to issue Lalong certificate of return as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District following the nullification of the election of AVM Napoleon Bali and withdrawal of the certificate earlier issued to him.

According to the statement, the National Commissioner congratulated the former Plateau State Governor and wished him well as he continued to serve the people.

Lalong expressed joy at the victory and once again dedicated the certificate to the good people of Plateau South Senatorial District for their support and cooperation over the years, promising never to let them down.

The Statement added that he was accompanied to the INEC Headquarters by his wife Mrs Regina Lalong and children as well as former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, Member Representing QuanPan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency Hon. John Dafaan, APC Deputy National Secretary Festus Fuanter, Minority leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Joe Bukar, and some members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, former Majority Leader Hon. Daniel Naalong, some former Plateau State Commissioners, former Head of Service Engr. Sunday Hyat, some serving Local Government Chairmen and other supporters.