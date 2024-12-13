Lalong, Plateau NASS Members Meet PIDAN Leadership

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of the state, Simon Bako Lalong has hosted a meeting of Plateau National Assembly Members with the leadership of the Plateau Initiative of Development of the Natives (PIDAN) at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting was part of engagements by the new leadership of PIDAN under Amb. Nanpon Sheni as its President.

Sheni explained that the aim of the visit to the National Assembly members was to familiarise themselves with them and chart a way forward on the development of the State.

He said PIDAN is not a political organisation and as such does not pander to political maneuvering of politicians.

Rather, the PIDAN seeks collaboration and cooperation of the politicians in advocating for good governance and the promotion of unity, peace, security and prosperity of the people irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

He commended Senator Lalong and his colleagues for making an impact in the national assembly and pushing forward the agenda for attracting Federal presence in Plateau State.

He assured them of the continued collaboration of PIDAN in the quest to build a greater Plateau.

Senator Lalong who recalled the collaboration he had with PIDAN during his tenure as Governor of Plateau State, said the visit was very timely as it gives the two sides an opportunity to engage and synergise.

He told them that the National Assembly members are committed to the Plateau project which is their paramount reason for being at the legislature.

Lalong said already the Legislators individually and collectively have been making efforts to address key challenges of the State which require Federal intervention such as the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Yobe-Maiduguri Road that has been earmarked for construction very soon.

Lalong welcomed the views, suggestions and recommendations from PIDAN, describing them as necessary for development.

Other legislators also spoke and thanked PIDAN for the opportunity to interact and share ideas about Plateau and the people.

