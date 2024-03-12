Lalong, Plateau APC NASS Members Condoles With Dariye

Members of the National Assembly from Plateau State on Tuesday visited the former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Chibi Dariye to condole him over the loss of his mother and father ahead of their burials scheduled for this weekend in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government.

Leading the delegation on behalf of other members, the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong said they were at the Abuja residence of Senator Dariye to convey their condolences over the sad loss of his parents.

Lalong accompanied by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase and member representing Shendam, Mikang, QuanPan Federal Constituency Chief John Dafaan told Dariye that the death of his parents creates a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

While urging him to accept the demise of his parents as the will of God, Senator Lalong reminded him that although the situation is painful, the legacies they left behind will continue to speak for them.

He assured Senator Dariye that they would support the activities for the burial of his parents.

Responding, Senator Dariye said he was delighted with the visit which clearly conveys love, unity and oneness.

He said the demise of his parents is a very hard situation to bear but the family is consoled by the outpouring of love from friends, associates and colleagues.

Dariye said he believes that periods of mourning are a good opportunity for reconciliation, forgiveness and goodwill because life is transient and no one knows when he or she will die.

He further called for unity, love and forgiveness among Plateau citizens and Nigerians at large for a more prosperous society.