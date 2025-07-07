Lalong, Plateau APC Condole Diket Over Wife’s Death

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong has expressed sadness and regret over the sad demise of Prof. Janet Diket, the wife of Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang.

Also the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State expressed shock and devastation over the sudden demise of Professor Janet who passed on at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Sunday night.

Lalong says he is grieved by the news of the death of Prof. Janet who was a mother, an astute academician, woman leader and a community mentor.

Senator Lalong in a Press statement signed and issued by his Media Aide Dr. Makut Simon Macham while commiserating with his colleague Senator Diket Plang and members of his family described her death as a huge loss to the people of Plateau Central, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the deceased to the University of Jos where she taught and the Nigerian academia as she impacted knowledge, conducted research and mentored hundreds of students that have continued to impact society positively.

Senator Lalong also extended his condolences to the people of Plateau State particularly Plateau Central Senatorial who will miss her contributions to the development of the zone through her support and prayers for her husband who currently represents them at the national assembly.

As leader of the APC in the State, Lalong also commiserated with the Chairman and members of the party in the State over this shocking development, asking all to accept it as a will of God while appreciating her years of fruitful service to God and humanity.

While praying God to give her husband, Diket Plang, her children and other members of the family the grace to bear this monumental loss, Lalong also prayed God to forgive her sins and grant her soul eternal rest.

However the All Progressives Congress has also mourned the death of Professor Janet Plang, wife of Senator Diket Plang.

The Party in a Press statement signed and issued in Jos by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Shittu Bamaiyi described as devastating the sudden demise of Professor Janet.

“A virtuous, humble, humane, and an academic per excellence,Professor Janet was such a person that had impacted positively the lives of many people, particularly, the youth.

“It is indeed painful, that a woman of such virtues and letters could be called to glory at the time,when more of her contributions to national development were most needed.

“There is no doubt that Senator Plang and members of his family are in an unimaginable grief because the deceased was not only a mother, but the Pillar of the Plangs.

“APC shares in grief with Senator Plang and members of his family and prays Almighty God to grant Professor Janet’s Soul eternal rest, the statement read.