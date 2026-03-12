Lalong, NCDC, Plateau APC Felicitate Mutfwang At 61

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, the Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission, Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, and the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State have extended warm felicitations to the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In separate goodwill messages, the leaders commended the Governor’s commitment to peace, unity, and socio-economic development in the state, describing the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate his years of service and leadership.

Lalong, in a congratulatory statement, described Governor Mutfwang’s birthday as a moment to reflect on his contributions to governance and the progress of Plateau State and Nigeria. The former governor particularly acknowledged Mutfwang’s determination to advance development across the state and his efforts in promoting peace, stability, and unity among the diverse communities in Plateau.

According to him, the pursuit of development and peaceful coexistence remains critical to the prosperity of the state, urging leaders and citizens to continue working together in order to achieve shared goals.

“Birthdays offer an opportunity to reflect on the journey of life, appreciate God’s grace, and renew dedication to the service of humanity,” Lalong said, expressing optimism that the Governor would continue to deploy his experience and leadership in advancing policies and programmes that will uplift the people of the state. He prayed for good health, wisdom, and strength for the governor as he continues to steer the affairs of Plateau State.

Similarly, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Development Commission, Dr. Tsenyil, described the Governor’s 61st birthday anniversary as a moment to honour a leader who has continued to dedicate his experience and energy to the service of Plateau State.

He noted that Governor Mutfwang’s leadership has shown commitment to promoting peace, stability, and inclusive development across the state. The NCDC boss also acknowledged the cordial relationship between the Plateau State Government and the Commission, expressing hope for deeper collaboration in the implementation of sustainable development initiatives that will benefit the people of Plateau and the wider North Central region.

Tsenyil further appreciated the Governor for hosting the Board and Management of the Commission during their recent courtesy visit to the state as part of the Commission’s tour of the region, noting that his assurances of support and collaboration were highly valued. He prayed for continued wisdom, good health, and strength for the Governor as he leads the state towards greater progress and prosperity.

In the same vein, the Plateau State Chapter of the APC also extended birthday greetings to the Governor.

In a message signed by the party’s State Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, the party said it joined well-wishers in celebrating the Governor and prayed for long life, good health, and divine wisdom for him to continue leading Plateau State to greater heights.

The party noted that the birthday celebration offered an opportunity for leaders and citizens alike to pray for the continued peace, unity, and development of Plateau State.