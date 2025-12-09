Lalong, NCDC Celebrate Senate President Akpabio At 63

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, and the Managing Director/CEO of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, have felicitated with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

In a press statement signed by his Director of Press, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described Senator Akpabio as a visionary leader, statesman, and bridge builder whose exemplary stewardship continues to strengthen the National Assembly and deepen Nigeria’s democratic institutions. He highlighted the Senate President’s unwavering commitment to legislative excellence, consensus building, and national unity, noting that his leadership of the 10th Senate has provided stability, direction, and renewed confidence in the legislature.

Senator Lalong also commended Akpabio for championing critical reforms supporting infrastructure development, human capital growth, national cohesion, and the wellbeing of Nigerians. He prayed that God grants the Senate President continued good health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation with distinction.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, on behalf of the NCDC Board, Management, and Staff, lauded Senator Akpabio as a visionary statesman and patriotic leader whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic growth have been outstanding. He noted that Akpabio played a pivotal role in establishing the North Central Development Commission through the enactment of its founding law—an achievement that laid a strong foundation for sustainable development and accelerated recovery across the region.

Dr. Tsenyil further commended the Senate President for his steadfast commitment to good governance, national unity, and legislative excellence, which continue to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions. He also acknowledged Akpabio’s support for initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, security, economic empowerment, and social inclusion in the North Central Zone.

“As Senator Akpabio celebrates this remarkable milestone, the entire NCDC family joins in praying for God’s continued guidance, good health, and strength upon his life, while wishing him many more years of impactful leadership and service to the nation,” Dr. Tsenyil said.