Lalong Mourns Josephine Tapgun, Ex- Minister Of State, Trade, Industry

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Ms Josephine Tapgun, former Minister of State, Trade and Industry who passed away in Abuja recently.

Senator Lalong who paid a condolence visit to her residence described her demise as a great loss to Gamailand, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said the deceased was a woman of integrity and honesty who served her nation with zeal and commitment.

According to him, she was kind, compassionate, and always gave her best to humanity.

While consoling the family, the Senator prayed that God will grant her soul eternal rest and forgive her sins.

Responding on behalf of the family, Hon. Sylvanus Tapgun, former Plateau State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs thanked the Senator for the visit and said the family is consoled by the visit.

The late Josephine Tapgun was the sister of Sir Fidelis Tapgun, who served as Governor of Plateau State from January 1992 to November 1993.

