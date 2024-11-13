Lalong Mourns Ex-Plateau Attorney General, Justice Senlong 

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has received with shock and sadness the demise of Hon. Justice Chrysanthus Senlong, a retired Judge of the Federal High Court and serving Chairman of the Plateau Multi-door Courthouse.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, Dr Makut Simon Macham and issued in Jos on Wednesday said he is devastated by the death of the legal luminary whom he described as one of the best legal minds in Plateau State and Nigeria.

He acknowledges the tremendous contributions of Justice Senlong to the bench during his term as Federal High Court Judge as well as his other Ad-hoc roles in the country.

Senator Lalong describes Justice Senlong, a one-time Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Plateau State as a fearless and principled person whose service to Nigeria within the Judiciary will continue to be remembered.

He acknowledged the inspiration and mentoring that he personally derived from the late legal icon both as a lawyer and politician as well as the support he gave him during his term as Governor of Plateau State.

While commiserating with his family, the Gamai nation, the Judiciary and the people of Plateau, Lalong said the loss of Hon. Justice Senlong creates a big vacuum.

