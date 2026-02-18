Lalong Mourns Elder Stateman, Mishkom Kangnaan

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of elder statesman, Miskoom Thomas Kangnaan.

Senator Lalong, in a press statement issued to Journalists on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State, described the late Miskoom Kangnaan as a revered traditional and community leader whose life was devoted to the peace, unity and advancement of the Gamai nation, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said the passing of the Gamai elder is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to the entire Gamailand and Plateau South Senatorial District, noting that the deceased was widely respected for his wisdom, integrity, and commitment to justice and harmonious coexistence among the people.

According to Senator Lalong, Miskoom Thomas Kangnaan was a bridge builder who offered invaluable counsel to leaders across generations and remained steadfast in promoting cultural values and community development.

The former Governor urged the family, the Gamai traditional institution and all those touched by his impactful life to take solace in the enduring legacy of service, leadership and sacrifice he left behind.

Senator Lalong prayed that God Almighty grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort his family and the entire Gamai nation in this moment of grief.