Lalong Leads SPS Keffi Basic 83 Set To Condole Emir Of Keffi Over Wife’s Demise

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has led members of the SPS Keffi Basic 86 Set on a condolence visit to Emir of Keffi, HRH Dr Shehu Chino Yamusa III over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Maryam.

Senator Lalong together with other classmates including Member Representing QuanPan, Shendam, and Mikang Federal Constituency Hon. John Dafaan described the death of the Emir’s wife as unfortunate and painful.

He said the entire members of SPS Keffi Basic 86 Set are devastated by the sad development.

He described her as a mother and worthy partner who had stood with the Emir in his Royal duties and continued to offer support before her sudden demise.

Lalong while conveying their condolences, said death is inevitable and as such, the Emir and his subjects should take heart and accept the situation as the will of God.

He assured the Royal Father that his classmates would continue to support and pray for the family.

Responding, the Emir, Dr Yamusa III said the death of his wife was very devastating, but as a Muslim, he has accepted the occurrence as the will of God who has power over life and death.

He said her legacy of love, compassion and service to humanity will continue to remain indelible in the family and within the Emirate.

He thanked Senator Lalong for his friendship and love for the family as well as members of the SPS Keffi Basic Set 86 who have consistently shown love and support.

