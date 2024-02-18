Lalong Leads Ex-Speakers To Adamawa As Fintiri Hosts Reunion Of Ex-Colleagues

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and Chairman of the Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assemblies of Nigeria (COFSSHA) Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has led former Speakers to a meeting and grand reception hosted by the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola at the weekend.

Senator Lalong in a press statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said he paid special tribute and commendation to their colleague and Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri for accepting to host the special gathering, saying they are indeed proud that their very own is at the helm of affairs in this wonderful State and has opened his doors to them.

He said “Each time we meet, the opportunity is presented for us to take stock of our individual and collective achievements, reflect on our challenges, as well as review our contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria. Most importantly, we also use the meeting to look into the welfare and well-being of our members across the country. Many of us have been out of office and also out of power for some time while others have taken on various roles in our polity since leaving the office of Speaker”.

Lalong said being their first meeting after the 2023 general elections, a lot has happened to its members who have either been elected or appointed including three as Governors, namely: Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

He added that there are many Senators and Members of the House of Representatives as well as Ministers and others heading various agencies across the country.

“This is a positive development that calls for celebration and consolidation. As our number keeps increasing by the day, we have to take very seriously the role that we have to play in engendering good governance, democratic development and service to the people. The experience we bring to the table is so vital that we cannot fail to lend our voices to crucial national issues” he said.

While welcoming the former colleagues to Adamawa State, Governor Fintiri said he was delighted to host his colleagues who have continued to inspire him and extend solidarity to him at good and challenging times.

He said his achievements in office have been guided largely by the experience he gathered as Speaker which has enabled him to focus on people-oriented programmes as well as carry all segments of society along.

He commended Senator Lalong for giving the Forum positive leadership and making sure that members continue to look out for one another even after office.

Governors of Delta and Ebonyi States Sherif Oborevwori and Francis Nwifuru said the forum presents a great opportunity for the former Speakers to be united and committed to giving their best whenever and wherever they are needed.

They submitted that in spite of the fact that they come from different political parties and even varying ideologies, they must be able to unite and stand for issues that will encourage national cohesion, peace, prosperity and good governance. This is because the good names and legacies they leave behind will continue to speak for them many years after we leave office.

In various goodwill messages, the members of the Forum pledged to continue to encourage the strengthening of democratic institutions under the spirit of the separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution. In particular, the autonomy of state legislatures should be of paramount importance based on their experiences.

They commended Senator Lalong for his efforts in championing the financial Autonomy of State Houses of Assembly during his term as Governor.

Earlier in the day, the former speakers took a visit to various projects executed by the Governor which have touched all sectors.

COFFSHA Chairman Senator Lalong said,

“Adamawa State is today witnessing relative peace and security due to the proactive and consistent efforts of Governor Fintiri. His deliberate actions such as inclusive governance and strategic support to security agencies have made the State hot for criminals ancrisises merchants.

“Similarly, we can attest to the fact that Governor Fintiri is a development-focused person who has spiritedly brought Adamawa State to the path of boisterous economic prosperity with monumental projects such as Agri-business and urban renewal”.

“The landmark infrastructural developments have become the most celebrated projects planned and executed by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for the benefit of the people of Adamawa State.

“We as former Speakers are proud of what you have done and continue to do for the people of Adamawa State right from your first tenure.

“You have not put us to shame and we hope that our other colleagues will take a cue from you. Your performances will also open doors for other members of this esteemed body to be trusted with higher responsibilities in the future” he said.