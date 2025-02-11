Lalong Lauds Tinubu’s Appointment Of Patricia Lar As Acting VC Yakubu Gowon University

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing his constituent, Prof. Patricia Lar as Acting Vice Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University (formally University of Abuja).

Senator Lalong in a press statement signed and issued by his Media Aide Dr Makut Macham says the choice of Prof. Patricia Lar is well deserved because of her rich academic and administrative credentials.

He recalled that it was recently the President approved the naming of the University after Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon.

Lalong congratulated Prof. Lar on the appointment and expressed conviction that she will bring to bear her deep knowledge, versatility and composure in carrying out the task assigned to her by the President.

The former Plateau State Governor advises the Acting Vice Chancellor to demonstrate courage, honesty, fairness and excellence in addressing the challenges of the institution with a view to bringing back a cordial learning environment for the benefit of staff and students.

According to Senator Lalong, given the short time allotted to her to execute her mandate by the President, Prof. Lar would require the support of the staff and students as well as other key stakeholders in carrying out her assignment.

He is confident that at the end of the assignment, Prof. Patricia Lar will make the people of Plateau State and Southern Zone proud of her achievements.

While assuring her of his personal support and that of his colleagues at the National Assembly, Senator Lalong called for prayers for her and the Governing Council to be able to meet the expectations of the President and Nigerians at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: