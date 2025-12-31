Lalong Lauds Cultural Renaissance At Bit Gamai Festival 2025

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has commended the impressive displays at the Bit Gamai Festival of Arts and Culture 2025, describing them as clear evidence of a cultural renaissance in Gamailand.

Speaking while addressing participants at the festival in Shendam, Senator Lalong said the annual cultural celebration has continued to serve as a melting pot for people from across Nigeria who gather to experience the rich history, culture, traditions, and dances of the Gamai nation.

He explained that this year’s edition truly captures the essence of the festival as a unifying platform that brings together Gamai sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora, while also strengthening cultural identity and communal bonds.

Senator Lalong also conveyed the goodwill of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, noting his sustained support for the passage of the Bill for the creation of the National Traditional Council of Nigeria, which he said has the potential to significantly enhance the preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

In his remarks, the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to leveraging cultural festivals as instruments for unity, collaboration, and peace-building across communities.

The Royal Father of the Day and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (Rtd.), expressed delight at the visible development in Gamailand, attributing it to the unity, hard work, and excellence of its sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in various sectors. He noted that these qualities were well reflected in the success of the Bit Gamai Festival.

Earlier, the Long Gamai of Gamailand, HRH Miskoom Martin Shaldas III, thanked guests who travelled from different parts of the country to honour the event and appreciated the support given to the organisers in delivering a successful and colourful festival.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of prizes to the winner of the Miss Gamai Beauty Pageant, which added glamour and excitement to the celebration.

Following the festival, Senator Lalong paid a condolence visit to the Royal Family over the death of a son of the late Long Gamai of Shendam, HRH Miskoom Kwapyen Nyelong, where he prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the bereaved family.