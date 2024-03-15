Lalong Inspects Federal Polytechnic Shendam Projects, Others

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong and members of the Senate Committee on Works have inspected some ongoing Federal projects in his Constituency.

Lalong who was in Shendam for the funeral of one of his relatives used the opportunity to pay a visit to the permanent site of Federal Polytechnic Nyak, Ajikamai, Shendam.

He inspected the completed administrative block as well as the hostel and other ongoing Construction works in the school.

The Senator who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund expressed delight that the institution is taking shape and getting ready for academic activities.

He promised to ensure that necessary funds are appropriated and released to the Polytechnic which has tremendous potential for the Senatorial District, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Similarly, the Senator inspected reconstruction work at the Shendam Total Bridge which collapsed last year.

He said he was impressed by the level and quality of work, pledging to ensure that funds are released for the work equally.

Lalong recalled that the bridge which links Shendam and Lafia, Nasarawa State collapsed on the eve of his departure as Governor of Plateau State, but luckily, he had completed another bye-pass bridge in Shendam which provided an alternative.

Upon becoming Minister, he quickly sought the intervention and approval of President Bola Tinubu and the attention of Minister of Works Engr. David Umahi who directed immediate reconstruction.

He said more Federal projects and empowerment programs will soon be instituted in other parts of the Senatorial District to make the lives of the citizens easier.

The representative of the contractor Triacta Nigeria Ltd. Engr. Maroon who had Constructed the Shendam internal roads and by-pass said the work is going to be completed in the next two months, urging Senator Lalong to facilitate the timely and adequate funding of the project.