Lalong Inaugurates Projects In Plateau S’Senatorial District

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Agricultural Institutions, Simon Bako Lalong, on Friday inaugurated several projects executed in his senatorial district.

Lalong, who received a rousing welcome from his supporters and residents of the district, expressed delight that some of his interventions were positively impacting the lives of the people.

The commissioning began with the inauguration of a motorised borehole in Lifidi, Mikang Local Government Area, where constituents described the intervention as life-saving and a great relief to the entire village.

The senator paid homage to the traditional ruler and pledged to do more in the months and years ahead, stating his determination to make a difference in the lives of his constituents.

He then proceeded to inaugurate a block of primary school classrooms in Shinkwan, Shendam Local Government Area.

The traditional ruler of the community expressed appreciation for the Senator’s prioritization of education.

Lalong assured the pupils and the community of his continued commitment to education, healthcare, and empowerment.

Senator Lalong also inspected the completed 100-bed SDGs Muhammadu Buhari Hospital located in Dabat, Qua’an-Pan LGA, a project he attracted during his tenure as Governor and followed up on after becoming Senator.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for completing and equipping the hospital, which had been inherited from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and facilities, noting that once operational, the hospital would be among the best in the senatorial district.

Another project inaugurated by the Senator was the installation of solar-powered streetlights in Bakin-Ciyawa, Qua’an-Pan LGA.

Community leaders and the traditional ruler praised Lalong for his impactful contributions and promised to support him even more than they did in the last elections.

Later, Senator Lalong visited the Shimankar community in Shendam LGA to sympathise with residents over recent disturbances.

He commended the traditional ruler, the Long Menkaat, Miskoom Manu Danjuma, for his proactive efforts in restoring peace.

He also inaugurated the reconstructed administration block at the General Hospital, Shendam, and handed over the keys to the hospital secretary, Pam Joshua Danladi.

Lalong said his intervention was driven by his passion for the health and well-being of his people.

The Hospital secretary thanked the senator and appealed for air-conditioning units for the pharmacy and other areas, a request Lalong promised to address immediately.

The Senator concluded his first day of the constituency visit with an inspection of the reconstructed Total Bridge in Shendam, which had collapsed over a year ago.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for their support in rebuilding the bridge in record time.

He also inaugurated solar-powered streetlights in the Total area and reaffirmed his commitment to serving his people and doing even more in the future.

