Lalong, Gyang Rejoices With APC Chairman At 57

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong and Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang on Friday rejoiced with APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, on his 57th birthday.

Senator Lalong, who is currently representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, said the occasion presents another opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who has continued to offer himself for service to humanity.

Lalong describes the APC National Chairman as a hardworking and committed person who has developed himself in his chosen career and risen to the peak of his profession as a Professor.

“Having successfully served as INEC REC, and ventured into politics by contesting the Governorship of Plateau State under the APC, Prof. Nentawe’s potentials and capacity were amplified at the National level, leading to recent elevations as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Poverty Reduction, as well as the Chairman of the ruling APC”.

The former Plateau State Governor says the 57th birthday of the APC National Chairman, coming up just a few weeks into his appointment, amplifies the reasons to thank God for his faithfulness over the years.

Lalong wishes the APC National the best of the day and prays that this celebration ushers in many years and decades of glory ahead.

He also prays for him, urging him to guard his personal relationship with God and take advantage of every opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people, especially at this critical time that he leads the largest ruling political party in Africa.

However, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North in the 9th National Assembly, also joined well-wishers across Nigeria and diaspora to felicitate with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) Prof. Nentawe Yilwada, on your birthday anniversary.

“As you mark another year of impactful life and leadership, I celebrate not only your personal milestone but also your remarkable contributions to our nation’s progress.

“Your journey from an accomplished scholar and academician to a transformative politician attests to your resourcefulness, versatility, and dynamism. Your recent elevation as APC National Chairman is a testament to your exceptional leadership qualities and the trust reposed in you by the party and the nation.

“Your legacy of innovation, from advancing electoral reforms as a former Resident Electoral Commissioner to championing humanitarian initiatives as the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, continues to inspire hope and progress.

“On this special day, I pray for your continued health, wisdom, and strength as you steer the APC toward greater heights and illuminate the way for a united and prosperous Nigeria”.