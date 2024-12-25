Lalong Felicitates Christians On Christmas, Calls For Love, Peace, Unity

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the 2024 Christmas celebrations.

Senator Lalong also congratulated other Christians in Plateau State and Nigeria at large for marking the special day, urging them to celebrate in love, peace and unity while demonstrating the virtues that the Lord Jesus Christ stood for.

Lalong in a message said the joyous occasion presents an opportunity for thanksgiving to God for another opportunity to commemorate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ who came to save the world.

He said the message of salvation must continue to resonate not only among Christians but to the entire humanity because Jesus Christ came to save all people irrespective of their backgrounds.

Senator Lalong used the opportunity to send special greetings to his constituents and thank them for their support and prayers throughout the year.

While wishing them a happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year ahead, Senator Lalong reaffirms his commitment to continuously providing purposeful leadership by serving their interests at all times.

