Lalong Donates Rice To Shimankar Crisis Victims

Share

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, representing Plateau South Senatorial District, on Thursday donated bags of rice to victims of March communal clashes in Shimankar, Shendam Local Government Area.

Lalong, who had visited the community shortly after the incident, had promised to continue supporting the residents as they recover from the crisis and work toward rebuilding.

During his visit to present the rice, the Senator met with the Long Menkaat Miskoom Manu Danjuma, informing him that he had returned to fulfill his commitment to the community.

The Royal Father expressed his gratitude, thanking Senator Lalong for his passion and dedication to serving the people.

He noted that this was Lalong’s second visit to Shimankar in a short period.

The royal father appreciated the rice donation, which he said would greatly assist the victims.

He also informed Senator Lalong that normalcy had been restored in the community, and the people were now living in harmony.

Senator Lalong commended the royal father for his leadership role and urged him to continue collaborating with security agencies to ensure that those who seek to cause chaos are identified and dealt with.

In addition, Senator Lalong inspected school furniture that had been procured for distribution to selected schools within his constituency.

He stated that the furniture was part of his ongoing efforts to promote education and improve the learning environment.

Earlier in April, Senator Lalong had commissioned several schools built under his constituency projects, reiterating his commitment to advancing education in the Senatorial Zone.

Share